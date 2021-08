Gujarat Deputy CM said - Constitution, secularism and law in the country only as long as Hindus are in majority

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has sparked a fresh row by saying that talks about India’s Constitution, laws, and secularism will last only as long as Hindus are in majority in the country, and none of the country’s courts, Lok Sabha, Constitution, secularism will remain in case Hindus are reduced to a minority.