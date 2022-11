Gujarat Election 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP, 'BJP does not give tickets to cap people'

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party during a rally in Ahmedabad's Dariyabad on Monday over the upcoming Gujarat Elections. Owaisi said that BJP does not give tickets to those wearing caps. On the other hand, Owaisi also launched a scathing attack on Congress.