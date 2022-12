Gujarat Election 2022: People came out of their homes for first phase of voting, fate of veteran leaders at stake

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Voting will be held on 89 assembly seats in the first phase in Gujarat today. The fate of a total of 788 candidates is at stake in these 89 assembly seats falling in 19 districts. Many big names are also included in these.