Gujarat Election 2022: Rallies begin for Gujarat elections, many big leaders including PM will campaign

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

The round of loud rallies has started regarding the upcoming Gujarat elections. Where on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three rallies on the third day of Gujarat tour. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi will also hold rallies in different areas of Gujarat.