Gujarat Election: Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks On BJP's UCC Decision, "Full Intention To Defame Muslims"

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

Gujarat's Government has taken a big step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code. BJP has decided to constitute a committee in this regard. Know what AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has to say on BJP's UCC Decision.