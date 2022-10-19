NewsVideos

Gujarat Election: Education system has become smart says PM Modi

|Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. During this he inaugurated the Defense Expo. At present, he has come only to participate in a school program.

All Videos

Weather Report: Will rain ruin India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match | Zee English News
Weather Report: Will rain ruin India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match | Zee English News
China blocks India’s bid at U.N. to list LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
1:27
China blocks India’s bid at U.N. to list LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Controversy over a question asked by Bihar Education Project Council in the seventh examination
8:11
Controversy over a question asked by Bihar Education Project Council in the seventh examination
Delhi girl abducted, gang raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, four people nabbed
3:10
Delhi girl abducted, gang raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, four people nabbed
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on the completion of 7 years of DDCD
4:57
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on the completion of 7 years of DDCD

Trending Videos

Weather Report: Will rain ruin India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match | Zee English News
1:27
China blocks India’s bid at U.N. to list LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
8:11
Controversy over a question asked by Bihar Education Project Council in the seventh examination
3:10
Delhi girl abducted, gang raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, four people nabbed
4:57
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on the completion of 7 years of DDCD
PM Modi,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi speech today,PM Modi in Gujarat,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech latest,pm narendra modi speech,Narendra Modi,pm modi latest speech,modi in gujarat,PM Modi Gujarat visit,pm narendra modi speech latest,pm modi in gujrat,pm modi in gujarat today,Gujarat,pm modi gujarat,modi speech today,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Modi,Modi speech,pm modi's visit to gujarat,narendra modi youtube,pm modi gujarat visit today,