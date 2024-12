videoDetails

DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

India’s NSA, Ajit Doval, is heading to Beijing on December 17 to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Their previous meeting in September laid the groundwork for LAC disengagement in October. This visit could mark another significant step in India-China diplomatic ties.