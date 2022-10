Gujarat Election : Kejriwal's Lakshmi-Ganesh comment triggers political row

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has played a new bet. Kejriwal has demanded that the picture of Lakshmi-Ganesh should be printed on the currency of India. This demand of Kejriwal has created a new political ruckus.