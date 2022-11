Gujarat Election: Manish Sisodia's serious allegation on BJP, 'BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal'

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Only a short time is left for the Gujarat elections. Along with this, politics seems to be intensifying. Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that BJP is plotting to kill Arvind Kejriwal.