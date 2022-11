Gujarat Elections 2022: Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP's mission, Modi's 'power' display

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:46 PM IST

In Gujarat, the BJP is trying hard to be in power again. All the big leaders, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of many states are present in Gujarat to make the party win. Prime Minister Modi has also taken over the control of the campaign. During the public meeting, PM Modi reached Somnath temple and sought blessings of victory from Lord Shiva.