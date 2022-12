Gujarat Elections 2022: In the first phase of voting, there was strong voting in 'Narmada'.

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

The first phase of voting for the Gujarat assembly elections has been held today. In the first phase, the maximum voting of 64 percent happened in Narmada district. Till 3 pm, 49 percent of polling was done. 59 percent voted in Dang, and 55 percent in Navsari.