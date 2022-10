Gujarat Elections 2022: Whom will the people of Patan vote for this time?

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

Patan of Gujarat is famous for its wide variety of sarees since 900 years. It is said that even though Patan's sari will burst, its color does not go away. The people of Patan will vote this time on whom and on what issue, see the ground report of Zee News.