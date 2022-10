Gujarat Elections 2022: Will AAP be able to win people's heart in Modi's Gujarat?

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

Before the Gujarat elections, Zee News reached PM Modi's village Vadnagar. In this report, watch what the people living there think about upcoming elections. How much development has taken place in Vadnagar in the past 5 years. Did Prime Minister Modi's coming from this village become a gift for this village or not?