Gujarat-Himachal Result: BJP leads in initial trends by 119 seats

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

Today the results of Gujraat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are coming. The counting of votes is going on from 8 am. Voting was held in Himachal in a single phase on 12 November. So there, voting was held in two phases on 1 and 5 December in Gujarat.