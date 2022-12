videoDetails

Gujarat New CM News: Bhupendra Patel's name sealed in BJP Legislature Party meeting,

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

BJP conducted a Legislative Party Meeting in Gandhinagar yesterday after BJP won by a majority in the Gujarat election results. Bhupendra Patel's name was once again elected for the post of CM during the Gujarat BJP MLA's meeting. Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Gujarat's CM tomorrow.