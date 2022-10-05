NewsVideos

Gujarat: The accused who attacked Garba were beaten up

|Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
In Gujarat, people doing garba were pelted with stones, after which the police took action and beat up the accused. The question is, is it right to take the law into your own hands?

