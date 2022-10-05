हिन्दी
Gujarat: The accused who attacked Garba were beaten up
Oct 05, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
In Gujarat, people doing garba were pelted with stones, after which the police took action and beat up the accused. The question is, is it right to take the law into your own hands?
