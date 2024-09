videoDetails

DNA: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

The CBI has arrested former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh. He had been under continuous questioning for several days. Although the police had given him a clean chit in the rape-murder case, the CBI still suspected him. Sandeep Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on charges of corruption.