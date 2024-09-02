Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2787025https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-sc-cracks-down-on-bulldozer-justice-2787025.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: SC Cracks Down On 'Bulldozer Justice'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal ThoK Ke: Hearing on bulldozer justice was held in the Supreme Court today. This hearing was done on the petition of Jamiat Ulema A Hind. During the hearing, the Supreme Court said big things about the bulldozer on the house of the accused. Asked how can a bulldozer be run at the house of the accused. The court said that running a bulldozer at the house of the culprit is also wrong. Also said that if a bulldozer has to be run, then the rules for that should also be just. Amidst all this, the court said another big thing. Said that if the son is guilty, how can you hold the father guilty..how can you demolish his house.

All Videos

Firing Outside AP Dhillon's Canada House
Play Icon03:05
Firing Outside AP Dhillon's Canada House
Theft at Apna Dal S MLA Vinay Verma's residence
Play Icon04:25
Theft at Apna Dal S MLA Vinay Verma's residence
More Trouble For Ex-SP Leader Nawab Singh Yadav
Play Icon03:51
More Trouble For Ex-SP Leader Nawab Singh Yadav
Viral Video of Burqa woman in Jaunpur
Play Icon02:43
Viral Video of Burqa woman in Jaunpur
Kolkata protest: BJP's Locket Chatterjee among several detained
Play Icon01:37
Kolkata protest: BJP's Locket Chatterjee among several detained

Trending Videos

Firing Outside AP Dhillon's Canada House
play icon3:5
Firing Outside AP Dhillon's Canada House
Theft at Apna Dal S MLA Vinay Verma's residence
play icon4:25
Theft at Apna Dal S MLA Vinay Verma's residence
More Trouble For Ex-SP Leader Nawab Singh Yadav
play icon3:51
More Trouble For Ex-SP Leader Nawab Singh Yadav
Viral Video of Burqa woman in Jaunpur
play icon2:43
Viral Video of Burqa woman in Jaunpur
Kolkata protest: BJP's Locket Chatterjee among several detained
play icon1:37
Kolkata protest: BJP's Locket Chatterjee among several detained