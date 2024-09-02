videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: SC Cracks Down On 'Bulldozer Justice'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

Taal ThoK Ke: Hearing on bulldozer justice was held in the Supreme Court today. This hearing was done on the petition of Jamiat Ulema A Hind. During the hearing, the Supreme Court said big things about the bulldozer on the house of the accused. Asked how can a bulldozer be run at the house of the accused. The court said that running a bulldozer at the house of the culprit is also wrong. Also said that if a bulldozer has to be run, then the rules for that should also be just. Amidst all this, the court said another big thing. Said that if the son is guilty, how can you hold the father guilty..how can you demolish his house.