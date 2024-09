videoDetails

Firing Outside AP Dhillon's Canada House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Big news is coming from Canada where firing has taken place at the house of famous Canadian singer AP Dhillon. Firing took place outside the house of the Punjabi singer. It is not yet known whether singer AP Dhillon was at home or not at the time of the firing.