Gujrat News: Two communities clash in Vadodara

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:50 AM IST
In Vadodara, Gujarat, two communities clashed and pelted stones fiercely over the installation of a religious flag. Taking action, the police have arrested many people.

