Gyanvapi Case Hearing: Demand for a scientific survey of 'Shivling'

Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

A hearing was held in the Allahabad High Court today in the Gyanvapi case. A hearing was held on the petition for the scientific survey of the alleged Shivling found in the Gyanvapi campus. The next hearing in this matter will be held on 5 December.