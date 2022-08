Gyanvapi Case: Hearing ends, verdict on September 12

The hearing in the Gyanvapi case has been completed in the court. The court will now give its verdict on September 12. In the hearing held so far, both the Hindu and Muslim sides have put forth their arguments.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

