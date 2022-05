Gyanvapi Case : Samajwadi Party is conspiring - Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case will be heard again in Varanasi district court. Today, the verdict on the survey in Gyanvapi Masjid case can also be given . UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has accused that the Samajwadi Party is conspiring to postpone the survey.