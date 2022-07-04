Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12

In the Gyanvapi case, the hearing of the petition of the Muslim side was held in the Varanasi court today. The lawyers of the Muslim side have now debated on the number 40 point and a total of 52 points are to be debated. The Muslim side presented arguments on all the cases and issues related to Gyanvapi from 1669 to 2022. The date of July 12 has now been fixed for the next hearing in the court of the District Judge in the Gyanvapi case.

