Gyanvapi is Waqf Property - Mosque Committee

The hearing in the Gyanvapi case will continue in the district court even today. In the hearing held on Tuesday, the Muslim side once again called Aurangzeb the owner of Gyanvapi.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

