Gyanvapi mosque case hearing to resume today after Varanasi Court’s verdict to continue with Hindu side’s plea

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

After the decision of the district court on September 12, the court will hear for the first time today in the Gyanvapi-Sringar Gauri case. Earlier, the Muslim side had suffered a major setback due to the court's decision. Hearing on the application for making 16 parties is going on today.