Gyanvapi Survey Verdict: Hindu side claims Shivling at this place

The survey work of Gyanvapi Masjid of Varanasi has been completed, but the report of the survey will not be presented in the court today, as it has not been prepared yet. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced inside the Gyanvapi Masjid, where the Hindu side has claimed to have found a Shivling. Although it is being told that this video is old.