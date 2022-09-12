Gyanvapi's decision will come in favor - Petitioner Rekha

Varanasi district court will deliver its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case today. Before the verdict, the entire Kashi city has been put on high alert. Verdict will come on Gyanvapi by 2 pm. In a conversation with Zee News, petitioner Rekha Pathak said that the decision will come in our favor.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

