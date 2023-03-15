NewsVideos
H3N2 Virus takes life of 23 Year Old Youth in Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
H3N2 virus takes one more life in Maharashtra. A 23 year old boy died due to Swine Flu's mutant H3N2. Till now, 4 people have died due to this virus in India.

