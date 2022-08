Har Ghar Tiranga: CISF jawans take out tricolor rally

Full dress rehearsal took place today at Red Fort for 75th Independence Day. After the alert of terrorist attack, tight security arrangements have been made at Red Fort.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

