videoDetails

Hardoi Prisoner creates ruckus due to fear of Encounter

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

Prisoners are trembling with the Yogi model in UP. In Hardoi, the prisoner brought for dialysis from the district jail created a ruckus. Fearing encounter, the prisoner was not ready to go to Hardoi and sought assurance from the police in writing.