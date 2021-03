Haridwar Mahakumbh 2021: First 'shahi snan' of Haridwar Mahakumbh at Maha Shivratri.

This is the first 'shahi snan' of Mahakumbh started at Haridwar on the special occasion of Maha Shivratri. In view of the 'shahi snan' of Naga Baba and the sadhus, common devotees have been allowed to bathe after 7 AM. There is a lot of agile preparation from the police administration regarding the first bath of Mahakumbh.