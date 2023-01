videoDetails

Haryana : Big news in Case of Molestation with Female Coach

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 03:12 PM IST

An FIR has been registered against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh in the case of molestation. Junior women's coach has accused Sandeep Singh. In this matter, the women's coach met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij