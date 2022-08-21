NewsVideos

'Have given a free hand... Hit the bell, we will get it done': Former BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja

In Rajasthan, BJP leader Gyandev Ahuja has given a controversial statement at the house of the deceased farmer of Alwar Mob Lynching. He said that till now we have killed five, due to this the politics has become hot again.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:53 PM IST
