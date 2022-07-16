Headline: BJP targets Congress over Teesta Case

Gujarat Police has opposed the bail plea of Teesta Setalvad. The SIT of the Gujarat government has made a shocking disclosure. According to the SIT, Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Teesta Setalvad. The money was received at the behest of Ahmed Patel.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

