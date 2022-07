Headline: New revelation in Udaipur murder case

A new revelation has come to light in the Udaipur massacre, in which it has been found that the accused Ghaus Mohammad had taken training in Pakistan.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

