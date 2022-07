Headline: PM Modi inaugurates Bundelkhand Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bundelkhand Expressway in a program organized in Jalaun, UP. This expressway completed in 28 months.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

