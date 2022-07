Headline: Uddhav's emotional letter to MLAs

Uddhav Thackeray's emotional letter to the MLAs who supported them amid Shinde's rebellion, says that whoever supported us followed Balasaheb's mantra

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray's emotional letter to the MLAs who supported them amid Shinde's rebellion, says that whoever supported us followed Balasaheb's mantra