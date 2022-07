Headline: Vastu expert stabbed to death in Karnataka's Hubballi

Vastu expert stabbed and murdered in Karnataka's Hubballi . On getting information about the incident, Hubli police immediately reached the spot.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

Vastu expert stabbed and murdered in Karnataka's Hubballi . On getting information about the incident, Hubli police immediately reached the spot.