Headlines: Eknath Shinde was preparing a rebellion plan for the last one and a half years

Preparations were being made to revolt against Uddhav Thackeray for a long time. It is being told that Eknath Shinde was preparing a plan of rebellion for the last one and a half years.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

Preparations were being made to revolt against Uddhav Thackeray for a long time. It is being told that Eknath Shinde was preparing a plan of rebellion for the last one and a half years.