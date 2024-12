videoDetails

DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

Ahead of December 6, the UP police are on high alert to prevent any communal unrest, especially in Sambhal. With the recent violence fresh in memory, authorities have made detailed preparations to ensure peace during Jumma prayers and Babri demolition anniversary.