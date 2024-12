videoDetails

DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

In UP’s Moradabad, a Hindu doctor sold his house to a Muslim doctor, sparking protests in TDI City. Residents claim the sale violated the colony’s social harmony, leading to demands to cancel the property’s registration. What’s causing this communal tension in a posh locality?