Health ministers of States will attend Important meeting on Corona

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is going to hold an important meeting to fight the war against Corona. Health ministers of all the states of the country will also participate in this meeting. According to sources, guidelines on corona may be issued for the states in the meeting.