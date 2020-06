Health Ministry briefs media on COVID-19 pandemic

India on Thursday reported a total of 2,86,579 coronavirus cases with 1,37,448 active cases, 1,41,029 cured cases and 8,102 fatalities. The country registered the highest spike in new cases and deaths with 9,996 new cases of infections and 357 fatalities reported within the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data.