Health Ministry: COVID-19 cases surge again in some states, second wave is not over yet

Expressing concern over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the slowdown in the decline in COVID-19 cases is a "cause for concern". It has not appealed to the people. People have also been appealed not to be lax in following COVID-appropriate behavior, as re-infection of the coronavirus could be "problematic" for them.