Health of PM Modi's mother Heeraben deteriorate, admit to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 28, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben's health deteriorated after which she was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.
