Hearing in Gyanvapi case to be held today

Gyanvapi Masjid case will be heard in Varanasi District Court today. The Masjid Committee will present its side from 2 pm onwards. On Thursday, the District Judge held the hearing under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code CPC. At the same time, the Gyanvapi Mukti Mahaparishad will recite.