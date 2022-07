Hearing in Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case is to be held again today

Hearing in Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case is to be held again today. This hearing will be held in the district court of Varanasi, there was also a debate between the Hindu-Muslim side yesterday.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

