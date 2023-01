videoDetails

Hearing in Supreme Court on marriage in 15-16 years

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

In the case of Muslim girls, the Supreme Court has fixed the minimum age of girls for marriage at 18 years, but in Muslim personal law, girls who have crossed puberty are considered for marriage. This license was pronounced by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on which the Supreme Court has commented. The Supreme Court said that the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court should not be taken as a precedent.