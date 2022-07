Hearing of Shringar Gauri case continues, Muslim side is keeping its argument

The hearing of Varanasi's Gyanvapi and Shringar Gauri case has started today i.e. on July 4 in the district judge's court. During the hearing, the Muslim side is presenting its argument.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

